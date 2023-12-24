Is FX owned Disney?

In a recent development, it has been confirmed that FX, the popular cable television network, is indeed owned Disney. The acquisition of FX came as part of Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox, a deal that was finalized in March 2019. This acquisition marked a significant expansion of Disney’s media empire, which already included major brands such as ABC, ESPN, and Marvel.

What does this mean for FX?

With Disney now at the helm, FX is expected to undergo some changes. However, it is important to note that Disney has a history of allowing its acquired companies to maintain their own unique identities and creative freedom. This approach has been evident with other acquisitions, such as Pixar and Lucasfilm, where the respective studios have continued to produce their own distinct content.

What can viewers expect?

FX viewers can expect a continuation of the network’s high-quality programming. Shows like “American Horror Story,” “Fargo,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” are likely to remain a part of FX’s lineup. Additionally, Disney’s vast resources and global reach may provide opportunities for FX to expand its audience and explore new creative ventures.

What about censorship?

One concern that arises with Disney’s ownership of FX is the potential for increased censorship. Disney has a reputation for maintaining a family-friendly image, which has led to some content restrictions on its other platforms. However, it is important to remember that FX has built its brand on edgier and more mature content. It is expected that Disney will respect the unique identity of FX and allow it to continue producing content that appeals to its target audience.

In conclusion, while FX is now owned Disney, viewers can expect the network to maintain its distinct identity and continue delivering the high-quality programming it is known for. With the backing of Disney’s resources, FX may even have the opportunity to expand its reach and explore new creative avenues.