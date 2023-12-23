Is FX no longer on Hulu?

FX No Longer Available on Hulu: What You Need to Know

In a surprising turn of events, FX, the popular cable network known for its critically acclaimed shows, is no longer available on Hulu. This unexpected development has left many Hulu subscribers wondering what happened and how it will affect their streaming experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the FX-Hulu breakup.

What happened?

As of March 2021, FX is no longer a part of Hulu’s streaming library. This means that all FX shows and content previously available on Hulu are no longer accessible to subscribers. The decision to remove FX from Hulu was made Disney, which owns both Hulu and FX, as part of their broader strategy to consolidate their streaming services.

Why did Disney remove FX from Hulu?

Disney’s decision to remove FX from Hulu is part of their efforts to streamline their streaming offerings. With the launch of Disney+, the company aims to create a more focused and cohesive platform for their content. As a result, they have decided to move FX shows exclusively to Hulu’s sister streaming service, FX on Hulu.

What is FX on Hulu?

FX on Hulu is a dedicated hub within Hulu that offers a wide range of FX original series, as well as exclusive content produced specifically for the streaming service. By moving FX shows to FX on Hulu, Disney aims to attract more subscribers to Hulu and provide a more tailored experience for fans of FX programming.

How does this affect Hulu subscribers?

For Hulu subscribers who were avid fans of FX shows, this change means that they will need to access FX content through FX on Hulu. While this may require some adjustment, it also means that subscribers will have access to a larger library of FX shows and exclusive content.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to pay extra for FX on Hulu?

A: No, FX on Hulu is included in your regular Hulu subscription. There are no additional charges.

Q: Can I still watch FX shows on other platforms?

A: FX shows are now exclusively available on FX on Hulu. They will no longer be accessible on other streaming platforms.

Q: Will all FX shows be available on FX on Hulu?

A: Yes, FX on Hulu will offer a comprehensive selection of FX shows, including both past seasons and new releases.

In conclusion, while the removal of FX from Hulu may come as a disappointment to some subscribers, the introduction of FX on Hulu offers a dedicated platform for FX content within the Hulu ecosystem. This change allows Disney to consolidate their streaming services and provide a more tailored experience for fans of FX programming.