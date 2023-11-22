Is fuboTV free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Two such services, fuboTV and Amazon Prime, have gained significant attention among viewers. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding whether fuboTV is free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

What is fuboTV?

FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that primarily focuses on sports content. It offers subscribers access to various sports channels, including ESPN, NBC Sports, and NFL Network, as well as other popular networks like AMC, FX, and HGTV. With fuboTV, users can watch live sports events, TV shows, and movies on multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Amazon Prime Video offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, making it a popular choice for entertainment seekers.

Are fuboTV and Amazon Prime bundled together?

No, fuboTV is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While both services offer streaming options, they are separate entities and require separate subscriptions. Amazon Prime members can access Prime Video as part of their membership, but fuboTV requires a separate subscription and payment.

Can I access fuboTV through Amazon Prime?

While fuboTV is not free with Amazon Prime, you can still access it through the Amazon Appstore on compatible devices. However, you will need to download the fuboTV app and sign in with your fuboTV credentials to enjoy its content. This means you will need a separate fuboTV subscription to access its live TV streaming service.

In conclusion, fuboTV is not free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers its own streaming service, Prime Video, fuboTV requires a separate subscription. However, you can still access fuboTV through the Amazon Appstore on compatible devices downloading the fuboTV app and signing in with your fuboTV credentials.