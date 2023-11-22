Is FUBO TV free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options for viewers. Two of the most well-known platforms are FUBO TV and Amazon Prime. While both services provide access to various TV shows, movies, and live sports, it is important to understand that they are separate entities and do not offer a bundled package. In other words, FUBO TV is not free with Amazon Prime.

What is FUBO TV?

FUBO TV is a streaming service that primarily focuses on live sports, offering subscribers access to a wide range of channels that broadcast games, matches, and tournaments from various sports leagues. It also provides a selection of on-demand content, including TV shows and movies. FUBO TV offers different subscription plans, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their needs.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a multitude of benefits to its members. In addition to free two-day shipping on eligible items, Prime members gain access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and music through Prime Video and Prime Music. Furthermore, Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals, early access to sales, and access to Kindle books, among other perks.

Can I watch FUBO TV on Amazon Prime?

While FUBO TV and Amazon Prime are separate services, it is possible to access FUBO TV through certain devices that are compatible with both platforms. For example, if you own an Amazon Fire TV device, you can download the FUBO TV app and stream its content directly on your television. However, this does not mean that FUBO TV is free with Amazon Prime. You will still need to subscribe to FUBO TV and pay the associated fees to access its content.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FUBO TV and Amazon Prime are distinct streaming services that offer different content and benefits. While it is possible to access FUBO TV through certain devices that are compatible with Amazon Prime, FUBO TV itself is not free with Amazon Prime. To enjoy FUBO TV’s live sports and on-demand content, you will need to subscribe to their service separately.