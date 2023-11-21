Is Fubo totally free?

In the world of streaming services, finding a platform that offers free access to all your favorite shows and sports events can be quite a challenge. Fubo, a popular streaming service known for its sports-centric content, has gained significant attention in recent years. But the question remains: is Fubo totally free?

What is Fubo?

Fubo is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that primarily focuses on live sports and entertainment. It offers a wide range of channels, including major sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports, as well as popular entertainment channels such as AMC, HGTV, and FX. Fubo also provides access to on-demand content, allowing users to watch their favorite shows and movies at their convenience.

Is Fubo free?

While Fubo does offer a free trial period, it is not entirely free. The platform provides a 7-day trial for new users, allowing them to explore the service and its features before committing to a subscription. However, once the trial period ends, users are required to choose a subscription plan to continue accessing Fubo’s content.

Subscription plans and pricing

Fubo offers several subscription plans to cater to different user preferences. The basic plan, called Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month and includes over 100 channels, cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. Fubo also offers additional plans, such as Fubo Family, Fubo Elite, and various add-ons for sports, international channels, and premium networks like Showtime and AMC+.

FAQ

1. Can I watch Fubo for free?

While Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, it is not a completely free streaming service. After the trial period, a subscription is required to continue accessing Fubo’s content.

2. What channels are available on Fubo?

Fubo offers a wide range of channels, including sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports, as well as entertainment channels such as AMC, HGTV, and FX. The availability of channels may vary depending on the chosen subscription plan.

3. Can I cancel my Fubo subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Fubo subscription at any time. However, it is important to note that cancellation policies and fees may apply, so it is advisable to review the terms and conditions before canceling.

In conclusion, while Fubo does offer a free trial period, it is not entirely free. To continue enjoying Fubo’s extensive range of sports and entertainment content, users are required to choose a subscription plan that suits their needs and budget.