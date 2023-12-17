Is FUBO Sports Free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is FUBO Sports, which provides access to live sports events and channels. However, there has been some confusion regarding whether FUBO Sports is free for Amazon Prime members. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth.

What is FUBO Sports?

FUBO Sports is a streaming service that focuses primarily on live sports content. It offers access to various sports channels, including ESPN, NFL Network, NBA TV, and many more. With FUBO Sports, users can watch their favorite teams and athletes in action, ensuring they never miss a game.

Is FUBO Sports Free with Amazon Prime?

No, FUBO Sports is not free with an Amazon Prime membership. While Amazon Prime provides a plethora of benefits, including access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and free shipping on eligible items, FUBO Sports is a separate service that requires its own subscription.

How much does FUBO Sports cost?

The cost of FUBO Sports varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. They offer different packages, ranging from the basic plan to premium plans that include additional channels and features. It is important to note that these subscription fees are separate from any Amazon Prime membership fees.

Can I access FUBO Sports through Amazon Prime?

While FUBO Sports is not included in an Amazon Prime membership, you can still access it through various streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV. Simply download the FUBO Sports app onto your device, sign in with your FUBO Sports account, and start enjoying live sports content.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FUBO Sports is not free with Amazon Prime. It is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription. However, you can still access FUBO Sports through devices like Amazon Fire TV, allowing you to enjoy live sports events and channels at your convenience.

