Is Fubo only local?

New York, NY – Fubo, the popular streaming service known for its extensive sports coverage, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. However, there has been some confusion among potential subscribers regarding the availability of Fubo in different regions. In this article, we aim to clarify whether Fubo is only available locally or if it can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

What is Fubo?

Fubo is a streaming service that primarily focuses on sports content, offering live games, tournaments, and sports-related programming. It has gained a loyal following due to its comprehensive coverage of various sports leagues, including soccer, basketball, football, and more.

Local Availability

Initially, Fubo was only available in the United States, catering to American sports enthusiasts. However, the service has expanded its reach and is now accessible in several countries around the world. Fubo has made significant efforts to broaden its international presence, allowing sports fans from different regions to enjoy their favorite games and events.

International Expansion

Fubo’s international expansion began in 2018 when it launched in Canada. Since then, it has expanded to include other countries such as Spain, Switzerland, and Austria. The service continues to explore opportunities to expand further into new markets, aiming to provide sports enthusiasts worldwide with access to their favorite sports content.

Accessing Fubo from Anywhere

One of the advantages of Fubo is its availability across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers. This means that as long as you have an internet connection, you can access Fubo from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re traveling or residing in a different country, you can still enjoy Fubo’s sports coverage without any geographical restrictions.

FAQ

1. Can I access Fubo outside of the United States?

Yes, Fubo is available in several countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria.

2. Can I watch local sports events on Fubo?

Yes, Fubo offers local sports coverage in various regions. However, the availability of specific local events may vary depending on your location.

3. Can I watch Fubo on my mobile device?

Yes, Fubo is accessible on smartphones and tablets through its dedicated mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

In conclusion, Fubo is no longer limited to being a local streaming service. With its international expansion, sports enthusiasts from various countries can now enjoy Fubo’s extensive sports coverage. Whether you’re a fan of soccer, basketball, or any other sport, Fubo provides a platform to watch your favorite games from anywhere in the world.