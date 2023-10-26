Freelance: Where and When Can You Watch the Action Comedy?

John Cena and Alison Brie team up in the highly anticipated action comedy, Freelance, set to hit theaters this week. This hilarious flick follows the story of Mason Pettits, an ex-special forces operator who finds himself providing security to a journalist during an interview with a notorious dictator in a foreign country. However, chaos ensues when a military coup erupts, forcing them to embark on a perilous journey through the jungle.

So, where can you catch this action-packed adventure? Will it be available on popular streaming platforms like Prime Video or Netflix? We have all the details you need:

Where to Watch Freelance:

For now, the only way to experience the thrills of Freelance is heading to your nearest movie theater. The film is set to be released on Friday, October 27th. You can check Fandango for local showtimes. If you prefer to enjoy movies from the comfort of your own home, don’t worry – it won’t be long before Freelance becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

When will Freelance be Available for Streaming?

While an official release date for the digital version of Freelance has not been announced yet, it’s worth noting that movies typically make their way to streaming platforms like Prime Video around 45 days after their initial theatrical release. If we follow this pattern, it’s possible that you’ll be able to stream Freelance from the cozy confines of your living room mid-December 2023.

Will Freelance be on HBO Max or Netflix?

Unfortunately, Freelance will not be featured on HBO Max, as it is not a Warner Bros. production. HBO Max has also implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the availability of new releases on their platform. As for Netflix, there are no current plans for Freelance to be streamed on the popular service. However, there is always a chance that it may make its way to Netflix in the future. In the meantime, your best bet is to catch the movie in theaters or await its release on digital platforms.