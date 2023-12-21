Is Fox still owned Murdoch?

Is Fox News Still Owned Rupert Murdoch?

In recent years, there has been much speculation and confusion surrounding the ownership of Fox News, one of the most influential news networks in the United States. Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who founded the network, has long been associated with its success. However, with the changing landscape of media ownership and the emergence of new players, it is important to clarify the current status of Fox News and its ownership.

Ownership History:

Fox News was launched in 1996 Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, which later became 21st Century Fox. Murdoch’s media empire expanded over the years, encompassing various television networks, film studios, and publishing companies. However, in 2019, Murdoch made a significant move that altered the ownership structure of his media assets.

The Disney-Fox Merger:

In a landmark deal, The Walt Disney Company acquired a majority of 21st Century Fox’s assets, including the film and television studios. This merger, completed in March 2019, resulted in the formation of a new company called Fox Corporation. Fox Corporation retained ownership of Fox News, Fox Business Network, and a few other assets, while the remaining entertainment assets became part of Disney.

The Role of Rupert Murdoch:

While Rupert Murdoch is no longer the owner of Fox Corporation, he remains closely associated with the network. Murdoch serves as the co-chairman and former CEO of Fox Corporation, and his family still holds a significant stake in the company. Despite stepping down from his executive role, Murdoch continues to exert influence over the network’s editorial direction and overall strategy.

FAQ:

Q: Who owns Fox News now?

A: Fox News is owned Fox Corporation, which is publicly traded. Rupert Murdoch and his family hold a significant stake in the company.

Q: What happened to 21st Century Fox?

A: 21st Century Fox was acquired The Walt Disney Company in 2019, with its entertainment assets becoming part of Disney. The remaining assets, including Fox News, were retained Fox Corporation.

Q: Is Rupert Murdoch still involved with Fox News?

A: While he is no longer the owner, Rupert Murdoch remains closely associated with Fox News as the co-chairman and former CEO of Fox Corporation.

In conclusion, while Rupert Murdoch is no longer the direct owner of Fox News, his influence and involvement with the network remain significant. The formation of Fox Corporation and the Disney-Fox merger have reshaped the media landscape, but Fox News continues to be a prominent player in the news industry under Murdoch’s continued guidance.