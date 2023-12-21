Is Fox still on YouTube TV?

Is Fox News Still Available on YouTube TV?

In a surprising turn of events, YouTube TV recently announced that it would no longer carry the Fox Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) and the YES Network. This decision has left many subscribers wondering if Fox News, a popular news channel, is still available on the streaming platform.

What Happened?

YouTube TV, a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV from major broadcast and cable networks, made the decision to drop the Fox RSNs and the YES Network due to a failure to reach a new distribution agreement with their parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group. As a result, these channels were removed from the YouTube TV lineup, leaving sports fans disappointed.

Is Fox News Still on YouTube TV?

Despite the removal of the Fox RSNs and the YES Network, Fox News remains available on YouTube TV. Fox News is a separate channel from the regional sports networks and is not affected the distribution dispute between YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

What Does This Mean for YouTube TV Subscribers?

While the loss of the Fox RSNs and the YES Network may be disappointing for sports enthusiasts, it is important to note that YouTube TV still offers a wide range of channels, including popular networks like CNN, ESPN, and ABC. Subscribers can continue to enjoy news coverage from Fox News, as well as other news channels available on the platform.

What Are the Alternatives?

If the absence of the Fox RSNs and the YES Network is a deal-breaker for sports fans, there are alternative streaming services available that still carry these channels. Some popular options include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV. It is advisable to research and compare the channel lineups and pricing of these services to find the best fit for individual preferences.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV no longer carries the Fox Regional Sports Networks and the YES Network, Fox News remains available on the platform. Subscribers can still access a wide range of news channels and other popular networks. For sports enthusiasts, alternative streaming services may be worth considering to ensure access to the desired sports content.