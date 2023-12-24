Is FOX Sports on YouTube TV free?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts to catch their favorite games and events. With its wide range of channels, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive sports package that includes FOX Sports. However, it is important to note that while YouTube TV itself is a paid service, FOX Sports on YouTube TV is not available for free.

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, including sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to access these channels and enjoy live sports coverage, news, and other entertainment content.

FOX Sports, a prominent sports network, offers a variety of channels that cover a wide range of sports events, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college sports. These channels are available on YouTube TV, but they are part of the paid subscription package.

FAQ:

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV currently costs $64.99 per month. This fee grants subscribers access to a wide range of channels, including FOX Sports.

2. Can I watch FOX Sports on YouTube TV for free?

No, FOX Sports is not available for free on YouTube TV. Subscribers need to pay the monthly subscription fee to access FOX Sports channels.

3. Are there any additional fees to watch FOX Sports on YouTube TV?

No, there are no additional fees specifically for FOX Sports on YouTube TV. The monthly subscription fee covers access to all available channels, including FOX Sports.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV offers a comprehensive sports package that includes FOX Sports channels, it is not a free service. Subscribers need to pay the monthly subscription fee to enjoy live sports coverage and other entertainment content provided YouTube TV, including FOX Sports.