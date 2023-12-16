Is FOX Sports included with Disney?

In a groundbreaking deal that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. This acquisition brought together two media giants and expanded Disney’s already vast empire. However, despite this merger, FOX Sports is not included in the deal.

What does the Disney-Fox merger entail?

The Disney-Fox merger was a $71.3 billion deal that allowed Disney to acquire several key assets from 21st Century Fox. This included film and television studios, cable networks, and international TV businesses. Notable acquisitions included 20th Century Fox, FX Networks, National Geographic, and a controlling stake in Hulu.

Why isn’t FOX Sports included?

FOX Sports was not included in the Disney-Fox merger due to regulatory concerns. The Department of Justice expressed concerns about the potential anti-competitive effects of Disney acquiring both ESPN and FOX Sports, as it would give Disney an overwhelming dominance in the sports broadcasting market. To address these concerns, Disney agreed to sell off the regional sports networks (RSNs) owned FOX Sports.

What happened to FOX Sports after the merger?

Following the Disney-Fox merger, the regional sports networks owned FOX Sports were sold to Sinclair Broadcast Group. This sale included popular networks such as Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Florida. As a result, these networks are no longer under the Disney umbrella.

What does this mean for sports fans?

For sports fans, the separation of FOX Sports from Disney means that the two entities now operate independently. While Disney still owns and operates ESPN, FOX Sports is now under the ownership of Sinclair Broadcast Group. This means that the programming, coverage, and distribution of sports events will be handled separately each company.

In conclusion, despite the massive Disney-Fox merger, FOX Sports is not included in the deal. The regulatory concerns surrounding the acquisition of both ESPN and FOX Sports led to the sale of the regional sports networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group. As a result, sports fans can expect separate operations and programming from Disney’s ESPN and FOX Sports.