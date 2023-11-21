Is Fox now free with YouTube TV?

In a recent announcement, YouTube TV revealed that it will no longer carry the regional sports networks (RSNs) of Sinclair Broadcast Group, including Fox Sports. This decision has left many subscribers wondering if Fox is still available on the streaming platform. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What does this mean for YouTube TV subscribers?

YouTube TV’s decision to drop the Sinclair-owned RSNs, which include Fox Sports channels, means that subscribers will no longer have access to these networks. This change affects viewers who enjoyed watching live sports events, local team coverage, and other Fox Sports programming through YouTube TV.

Why did YouTube TV remove Fox Sports?

The decision to remove Fox Sports from YouTube TV was a result of a failed negotiation between the streaming platform and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The two parties were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of their contract, leading to the removal of the RSNs from YouTube TV’s channel lineup.

Can I still watch Fox Sports on YouTube TV?

No, Fox Sports channels are no longer available on YouTube TV. Subscribers will need to explore alternative streaming services or cable providers that offer Fox Sports channels if they wish to continue watching their favorite sports content.

What are the alternatives for watching Fox Sports?

If you are a sports enthusiast and want to continue watching Fox Sports, there are several alternatives to consider. Some popular streaming services that still carry Fox Sports channels include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV. Additionally, cable and satellite providers may offer Fox Sports channels as part of their packages.

Is there a chance Fox Sports will return to YouTube TV?

While it is uncertain whether Fox Sports will return to YouTube TV in the future, negotiations between the two parties could potentially lead to a resolution. However, until an agreement is reached, YouTube TV subscribers will need to explore other options for accessing Fox Sports content.

In conclusion, YouTube TV no longer offers Fox Sports channels due to a failed negotiation with Sinclair Broadcast Group. Subscribers who wish to continue watching Fox Sports will need to explore alternative streaming services or consider cable and satellite providers that offer these channels.