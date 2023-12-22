Is FOX News still on YouTube TV?

FOX News No Longer Available on YouTube TV: What You Need to Know

In a surprising turn of events, YouTube TV has recently announced that it will no longer carry FOX News as part of its channel lineup. This decision has left many subscribers wondering about the reasons behind it and what alternatives they have for accessing their favorite news network.

Why is FOX News no longer available on YouTube TV?

According to YouTube TV, the decision to remove FOX News from its platform was made due to a failure to reach a new carriage agreement. This means that the two parties were unable to come to an agreement on the terms and conditions for carrying FOX News on the streaming service. As a result, YouTube TV had no choice but to drop the channel from its lineup.

What are the alternatives for accessing FOX News?

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber who relied on the platform to watch FOX News, there are still several alternatives available to you. One option is to switch to a different streaming service that still carries FOX News, such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV. These platforms offer a wide range of channels, including FOX News, allowing you to continue watching your favorite news network.

Another alternative is to access FOX News directly through its own streaming service, FOX Nation. This subscription-based platform offers exclusive content and live streams of FOX News programming, ensuring that you won’t miss out on any of the latest news and analysis.

What does this mean for YouTube TV subscribers?

The removal of FOX News from YouTube TV may be disappointing for subscribers who relied on the platform for their news consumption. However, it’s important to note that YouTube TV still offers a wide range of other news channels, such as CNN, MSNBC, and BBC World News. Additionally, YouTube TV has stated that they are actively working to add new channels and content to their lineup, so there may be exciting developments on the horizon.

In conclusion, while the absence of FOX News on YouTube TV may be a setback for some subscribers, there are still plenty of alternatives available for accessing the network’s content. Whether it’s switching to a different streaming service or utilizing FOX Nation, viewers can continue to stay informed and engaged with the latest news and analysis.