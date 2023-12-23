Is Fox News on Roku free?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels to its users, including news networks like Fox News. However, the question that often arises is whether Fox News on Roku is free or if it requires a subscription. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Is Fox News free on Roku?

Yes, Fox News is available on Roku for free. Users can access the channel and watch live news coverage, interviews, and analysis without any subscription fees. This makes it a convenient option for those who want to stay updated with the latest news without incurring additional costs.

How can I watch Fox News on Roku?

To watch Fox News on Roku, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, ensure that your Roku device is connected to the internet. Then, navigate to the Roku Channel Store and search for the Fox News Channel. Once you find it, select the channel and click on the “Add Channel” button. The Fox News Channel will then be added to your Roku device, and you can start watching it immediately.

What other features does Fox News on Roku offer?

Apart from live news coverage, Fox News on Roku provides additional features to enhance the viewing experience. Users can access on-demand videos, exclusive interviews, and popular shows like “Fox & Friends,” “Hannity,” and “The Five.” Additionally, the channel offers breaking news alerts, allowing viewers to stay informed about the latest developments as they happen.

Are there any subscription-based services on Fox News Roku?

While the Fox News Channel itself is free on Roku, Fox News also offers a subscription-based service called Fox Nation. Fox Nation provides exclusive content, including documentaries, original series, and access to special events. However, it is important to note that Fox Nation is a separate service and requires a subscription fee.

In conclusion, Fox News on Roku is indeed free, allowing users to access live news coverage and a variety of additional features without any subscription costs. However, for those seeking exclusive content and additional programming, Fox Nation offers a subscription-based service. Stay informed and enjoy the news on your Roku device!