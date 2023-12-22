Is FOX News on Amazon Prime?

Is FOX News Available on Amazon Prime?

In the era of streaming services, it’s no surprise that people are constantly searching for their favorite news channels on popular platforms like Amazon Prime. One such channel that often comes to mind is FOX News. However, if you’re wondering whether you can access FOX News on Amazon Prime, the answer is both yes and no.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Is FOX News Available on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of news channels and networks through its Prime Video service, FOX News is not currently available as a standalone channel. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t access FOX News content on Amazon Prime altogether.

How Can I Watch FOX News on Amazon Prime?

Although FOX News is not directly available on Amazon Prime, you can still access FOX News content through other means. One option is to subscribe to a streaming service that includes FOX News in its channel lineup, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. These services often offer live streaming of FOX News, allowing you to stay up-to-date with the latest news and analysis.

Another way to access FOX News on Amazon Prime is through the FOX News app. By downloading the app on your Amazon Fire TV device or compatible smart TV, you can log in with your cable or satellite provider credentials to stream live FOX News coverage.

Conclusion

While FOX News is not directly available as a standalone channel on Amazon Prime, there are alternative ways to access its content. By subscribing to a streaming service that includes FOX News or using the FOX News app on compatible devices, you can stay informed and watch your favorite FOX News programs.