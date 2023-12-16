Is Fox News Included for Free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is Amazon Prime, which provides subscribers with access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and music. However, there has been some confusion surrounding whether Fox News is included as part of the Amazon Prime package. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

Is Fox News free with Amazon Prime?

No, Fox News is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and Prime Music, Fox News is not among the channels available for streaming at no additional cost.

How can I watch Fox News on Amazon Prime?

To watch Fox News on Amazon Prime, you will need to subscribe to a separate streaming service that offers the channel. One such option is Fox Nation, a subscription-based streaming service provided Fox News. Fox Nation offers exclusive content, including live streams of Fox News programs, documentaries, and original series. However, please note that Fox Nation requires a separate subscription fee.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (a streaming service with a vast library of movies and TV shows), Prime Music (a music streaming service), and much more.

What is Fox News?

Fox News is a cable and satellite news channel known for its conservative-leaning programming. It offers a wide range of news and opinion shows, covering topics such as politics, business, entertainment, and more.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a multitude of entertainment options, Fox News is not included for free with the subscription. To access Fox News content, you will need to subscribe to a separate streaming service, such as Fox Nation.