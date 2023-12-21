Is FOX included with Hulu?

Introduction

Hulu has become a popular streaming service for those looking to catch up on their favorite TV shows and movies. With its vast library of content, many people wonder if popular networks like FOX are included in their subscription. In this article, we will explore whether FOX is available on Hulu and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is FOX included with Hulu?

Yes, FOX is included with Hulu. As one of the major broadcast networks in the United States, Hulu offers a wide range of FOX programming, including popular shows like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Empire.” This means that Hulu subscribers can enjoy their favorite FOX shows on-demand, allowing them to watch episodes at their convenience.

How can I access FOX on Hulu?

To access FOX content on Hulu, you simply need to subscribe to Hulu’s streaming service. Once you have a subscription, you can browse through the available shows and movies, including those from FOX. Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic plan with limited commercials and an ad-free plan for a higher price.

Can I watch live FOX broadcasts on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu offers a feature called Hulu + Live TV, which allows subscribers to watch live broadcasts of FOX and other major networks. With this add-on, you can stream FOX shows as they air, giving you the ability to keep up with live events, sports, and news. However, it’s important to note that Hulu + Live TV comes at an additional cost.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOX is indeed included with Hulu’s streaming service. Subscribers can enjoy a wide range of FOX programming, both on-demand and through live broadcasts with the Hulu + Live TV add-on. Whether you’re a fan of animated comedies or gripping dramas, Hulu provides access to popular FOX shows for your viewing pleasure.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch FOX shows on Hulu for free?

A: No, Hulu is a subscription-based service, and access to FOX content requires a paid subscription.

Q: Are all FOX shows available on Hulu?

A: While Hulu offers a vast selection of FOX shows, not all programs may be available due to licensing agreements or other factors.

Q: Can I watch FOX live on Hulu outside of the United States?

A: No, Hulu’s live TV feature, including FOX broadcasts, is only available to viewers within the United States.