Is Fox free with YouTube TV?

Is Fox Included for Free with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV provides access to a wide range of networks, including popular ones like Fox. However, it is important to note that while Fox is available on YouTube TV, it is not offered for free.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch live TV from major broadcast and cable networks. It offers a variety of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. With YouTube TV, subscribers can stream their favorite shows and events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Is Fox Included in the YouTube TV Channel Lineup?

Yes, Fox is included in the YouTube TV channel lineup. Subscribers can enjoy popular Fox programming, including live sports events, news broadcasts, and popular shows like “The Masked Singer” and “The Simpsons.” However, it is important to note that YouTube TV is a paid service, and Fox is not available for free.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost?

YouTube TV offers a subscription plan priced at $64.99 per month (as of September 2021). This plan provides access to over 85 channels, including Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more. Additionally, YouTube TV offers features like unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Fox for free on YouTube TV?

No, Fox is not available for free on YouTube TV. A subscription to YouTube TV is required to access Fox and other channels.

2. Can I record Fox shows on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing subscribers to record and save their favorite Fox shows to watch later.

3. Can I watch Fox on YouTube TV outside the United States?

No, YouTube TV is currently only available in the United States. Access to Fox and other channels is limited to viewers within the country.

In conclusion, while Fox is indeed available on YouTube TV, it is not offered for free. Subscribers to YouTube TV can enjoy a wide range of channels, including Fox, paying a monthly subscription fee. With its extensive channel lineup and additional features, YouTube TV provides a convenient and flexible streaming option for those looking to access live TV content.