Is FOX 11 part of FOX News?

Los Angeles, CA – In recent years, there has been some confusion surrounding the relationship between FOX 11 and FOX News. While both entities share the FOX branding, they are distinct entities with separate ownership and operations. Let’s delve into the details to clear up any misconceptions.

What is FOX 11?

FOX 11, also known as KTTV, is a local television station based in Los Angeles, California. It is an affiliate of the FOX Broadcasting Company, which is owned the Fox Corporation. FOX 11 primarily focuses on local news, weather, sports, and entertainment programming tailored to the Los Angeles market.

What is FOX News?

FOX News, on the other hand, is a national cable and satellite news channel that provides 24-hour news coverage. It is owned Fox Corporation, the same parent company as FOX 11. FOX News is known for its conservative-leaning programming and has a significant presence in the national news landscape.

While both FOX 11 and FOX News fall under the umbrella of the Fox Corporation, they operate independently and have different programming objectives. FOX 11 caters to the local Los Angeles audience, while FOX News has a broader national reach.

Why is there confusion?

The confusion arises from the shared branding and the perception that all FOX-affiliated stations are part of the FOX News network. However, it is important to note that FOX 11 operates autonomously from FOX News and has its own news team, editorial policies, and programming decisions.

In conclusion

FOX 11 and FOX News may share the FOX name, but they are separate entities with distinct operations. FOX 11 focuses on local news in the Los Angeles area, while FOX News provides national news coverage. It is crucial to differentiate between the two to avoid any misunderstandings about their relationship and programming objectives.