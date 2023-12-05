Is Florence Pugh still with Zach Braff?

Breaking News: Florence Pugh and Zach Braff’s Relationship Status Revealed!

After months of speculation and rumors, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the relationship status of Hollywood stars Florence Pugh and Zach Braff. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in early 2019, have been the subject of much curiosity and intrigue. Today, we bring you the latest scoop on whether the talented duo is still together.

Are Florence Pugh and Zach Braff still together?

Yes, they are! Despite the occasional breakup rumors that have circulated in recent months, it has been confirmed that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are still very much a couple. The pair has managed to keep their relationship relatively private, but they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, both in public and on social media.

What is the status of their relationship?

While the exact details of their relationship remain undisclosed, it is evident that Pugh and Braff are still going strong. They have been seen supporting each other’s projects and have shared heartfelt messages on social media, showcasing their love and admiration for one another.

Who is Florence Pugh?

Florence Pugh is a talented British actress who rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed film “Lady Macbeth” in 2016. Since then, she has garnered widespread recognition for her performances in movies such as “Midsommar” and “Little Women,” earning her an Academy Award nomination.

Who is Zach Braff?

Zach Braff is an American actor, director, and screenwriter, best known for his role as J.D. on the hit television series “Scrubs.” He has also directed and starred in films like “Garden State” and “Wish I Was Here.”

In conclusion, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are still happily together, defying the odds and proving that love can thrive in the spotlight. While they may choose to keep their relationship private, their unwavering support for each other is a testament to the strength of their bond. Fans can continue to follow their journey and eagerly anticipate their future projects, both individually and as a couple.