Is Florence Pugh still seeing Zach Braff?

Exclusive: Florence Pugh and Zach Braff’s Relationship Status Revealed

In recent months, rumors have been swirling about the status of the relationship between talented actress Florence Pugh and renowned filmmaker Zach Braff. Fans and media outlets alike have been eager to uncover the truth behind their romance. Today, we bring you an exclusive update on their current relationship status.

Are Florence Pugh and Zach Braff still together?

Yes, our sources confirm that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are indeed still together. Despite the speculation and gossip surrounding their relationship, the couple remains strong and committed to each other. They have been spotted together on numerous occasions, displaying affection and support for one another.

Who is Florence Pugh?

Florence Pugh is a rising star in the entertainment industry. The 25-year-old British actress gained critical acclaim for her performances in films such as “Lady Macbeth” and “Little Women.” Pugh’s talent and versatility have earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fan base.

Who is Zach Braff?

Zach Braff is an accomplished American actor, writer, and director. He rose to fame for his role as J.D. in the hit television series “Scrubs” and has since directed and starred in several successful films, including “Garden State” and “Wish I Was Here.”

FAQ:

1. How long have Florence Pugh and Zach Braff been dating?

The couple has been dating since early 2019. They first sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at a theater performance in London.

2. Have Florence Pugh and Zach Braff addressed the criticism surrounding their age difference?

Yes, both Pugh and Braff have addressed the criticism they have faced due to their 21-year age gap. They have emphasized that age should not be a determining factor in a relationship and that they are happy together.

In conclusion, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff’s relationship is still going strong. Despite the scrutiny and judgment they have faced, the couple remains committed to each other. As they continue to focus on their respective careers, their love story serves as a reminder that true connections can transcend age and societal expectations.