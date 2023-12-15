Is Evan Rachel Wood still married to Marilyn Manson?

Breaking News: Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s Marriage Status Revealed

In a recent turn of events, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Evan Rachel Wood is still married to Marilyn Manson. The couple, known for their high-profile relationship, has been the subject of much speculation and rumors. Today, we bring you the latest updates on their marital status.

Marriage Status:

After much investigation, it has been confirmed that Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson are no longer married. The couple tied the knot in 2010 but separated just a year later. Their divorce was finalized in 2011, officially ending their marriage. Since then, both parties have moved on with their lives and pursued separate paths.

FAQ:

A: It is unclear whether Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson are still in contact. However, both have moved on with their lives and have not been seen together publicly in recent years.

Q: What are they doing now?

A: Evan Rachel Wood has continued her successful acting career, starring in various films and television shows. Marilyn Manson, on the other hand, has remained active in the music industry, releasing new music and touring.

In conclusion, Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson are no longer married. Their relationship, which garnered significant media attention, ended in 2011 with their divorce. Both individuals have since moved on and are pursuing their respective careers.