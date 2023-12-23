Is ET too scary for a 7-year-old?

Introduction

As parents, we often find ourselves questioning whether certain movies are appropriate for our young children. One film that has sparked debate among parents is the beloved classic, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. Released in 1982, this heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and an alien has captured the hearts of millions. However, some parents worry that the film may be too scary for their 7-year-olds. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some insights.

The Story of ET

ET follows the story of Elliott, a young boy who discovers an alien stranded on Earth. The film explores their friendship and the adventures they embark on together. While the movie is primarily known for its heartwarming moments, it does contain a few intense scenes that may be unsettling for younger viewers.

Scary Moments

One of the most memorable and potentially frightening scenes in ET involves a group of government agents chasing the alien and his young friend. The tension and suspense in these moments can be overwhelming for some children. Additionally, there are scenes where ET becomes sick and his appearance changes, which might be distressing for sensitive viewers.

Parental Guidance

Ultimately, the decision of whether ET is too scary for a 7-year-old lies with the parents. It is important to consider your child’s individual sensitivity to certain themes and their ability to distinguish between fantasy and reality. Some children may be more resilient and able to handle the intense moments, while others may find them too overwhelming.

FAQ

Q: What age is ET suitable for?

A: ET is generally considered suitable for children aged 8 and above. However, parental discretion is advised.

Q: How can I prepare my child for watching ET?

A: Before watching the movie, you can discuss the concept of aliens and reassure your child that ET is a friendly character. You can also watch the movie together and be available for any questions or concerns they may have.

Q: Are there any positive messages in ET?

A: Absolutely! ET teaches valuable lessons about friendship, empathy, and the importance of accepting others who may be different from us.

Conclusion

While ET is a beloved classic, it does contain a few intense and potentially scary moments. As a parent, it is crucial to assess your child’s sensitivity and readiness before allowing them to watch the film. By providing guidance and being available for discussion, you can help your child navigate the movie’s more intense scenes and appreciate the heartwarming story of friendship that lies at its core.