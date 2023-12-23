Is ET on TV today?

Breaking News: The beloved extraterrestrial, ET, is set to make a special appearance on television today. Fans of the iconic 1982 film have been eagerly awaiting this moment, as the lovable alien returns to our screens for a limited time. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an out-of-this-world experience!

FAQ:

Q: What time is ET on TV today?

A: ET will be airing at 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Make sure to check your local listings for the exact time in your area.

Q: Which channel will be broadcasting ET?

A: ET will be broadcasted on the Sci-Fi Channel. Tune in to channel 123 on your cable or satellite provider to catch this classic film.

Q: Is this a one-time event?

A: Yes, this is a special one-time event to celebrate the film’s anniversary. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to relive the magic of ET on the big screen.

Q: Can I stream ET online?

A: Unfortunately, the online streaming rights for ET are not available at the moment. However, you can still enjoy the film tuning in to the Sci-Fi Channel on your television.

Q: What is ET about?

A: ET is a heartwarming science fiction film directed Steven Spielberg. It tells the story of a young boy who befriends an alien stranded on Earth and helps him find a way back home. The film explores themes of friendship, love, and the power of human connection.

Q: Are there any special features or interviews included?

A: While the broadcast of ET will not include any additional features or interviews, you can always find behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew online.

Q: Will there be subtitles available?

A: Yes, subtitles will be available for viewers who require them. Simply access the settings on your television and enable the subtitles feature.

So, mark your calendars and gather your loved ones for a nostalgic movie night. ET’s appearance on TV today is a rare treat that will transport you back to a time when the world fell in love with a little alien with a glowing finger. Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic and wonder of ET, a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.