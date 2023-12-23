Is ET on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with its vast library of movies and TV shows. As fans eagerly explore the platform, one question that frequently arises is whether the beloved classic film “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

FAQ:

Q: What is Paramount Plus?

A: Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. It is the successor to CBS All Access and provides access to a vast library of content from various networks and studios.

Q: Is “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” available on Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Fans of this iconic film can now relive the heartwarming story of a young boy and his alien friend on the platform.

Q: Can I watch “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” on Paramount Plus for free?

A: Paramount Plus offers a range of subscription plans, including a free trial period for new users. However, access to certain content, including “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” may require a paid subscription.

Q: Are there any other ways to watch “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial”?

A: Apart from Paramount Plus, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” may also be available on other streaming platforms or for rental or purchase on digital marketplaces such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Google Play.

In conclusion, fans of the timeless classic “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” can rejoice as the film is indeed available to stream on Paramount Plus. Whether you choose to subscribe to the platform or explore other streaming options, the heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and an extraterrestrial will continue to captivate audiences for generations to come.