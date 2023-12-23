Is ET OK for 7 year old?

Is ET Suitable for 7-Year-Olds?

As parents, we often find ourselves questioning whether certain movies are appropriate for our children. One film that has sparked debate among parents is the beloved classic, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. Released in 1982, this Steven Spielberg masterpiece has captured the hearts of millions around the world. However, the question remains: is ET suitable for 7-year-olds?

What is ET: The Extra-Terrestrial?

ET: The Extra-Terrestrial is a science fiction film that tells the heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliott who befriends an alien stranded on Earth. Together, they embark on a journey to help ET return home while forming an unbreakable bond.

Why is there a debate?

The debate surrounding the suitability of ET for 7-year-olds stems from the film’s emotional and intense moments. Some parents worry that the film’s themes of separation, loss, and fear may be too overwhelming for young children. Additionally, the film contains scenes that could be considered frightening, such as government agents chasing after ET.

What do experts say?

Experts suggest that the appropriateness of ET for 7-year-olds depends on the individual child. While some children may be able to handle the emotional aspects of the film, others may find it distressing. It is important for parents to consider their child’s sensitivity and ability to distinguish between fantasy and reality before allowing them to watch the movie.

FAQ:

1. Is ET suitable for all 7-year-olds?

No, the suitability of ET for 7-year-olds varies from child to child. Parents should consider their child’s emotional maturity and ability to handle intense scenes before making a decision.

2. Are there any positive messages in ET?

Yes, ET promotes themes of friendship, loyalty, and empathy. It teaches children the importance of accepting others who may be different from themselves.

3. How can I prepare my child for watching ET?

Before watching ET, parents can have a conversation with their child about the movie’s themes and prepare them for any potentially intense or emotional scenes. This can help children process their feelings and understand the story better.

In conclusion, the suitability of ET for 7-year-olds ultimately depends on the child’s individual sensitivity and emotional maturity. While the film offers valuable life lessons and a heartwarming story, parents should exercise caution and make an informed decision based on their child’s needs.