Is ET Considered a Horror Movie?

In the realm of science fiction, there are countless films that have captivated audiences with their thrilling and sometimes terrifying storylines. One such film that often sparks debate among movie enthusiasts is Steven Spielberg’s iconic masterpiece, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.” While many consider it a heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure, others argue that it can be classified as a horror movie. So, is “ET” truly a horror film, or is it simply a misunderstood classic?

The Definition of Horror

Before delving into the debate, it is essential to establish what constitutes a horror movie. Horror films are typically characterized their ability to evoke fear, terror, and suspense in the audience. They often feature supernatural elements, monsters, or psychological terrors that aim to frighten and disturb viewers.

ET: The Extra-Terrestrial

Released in 1982, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” tells the story of a young boy named Elliott who befriends an alien stranded on Earth. The film explores themes of friendship, family, and the power of love. Spielberg’s masterful direction and the endearing performances of the cast have made it a beloved classic for generations.

The Argument for Horror

Those who argue that “ET” is a horror movie point to several scenes that could be considered frightening. The film features moments of suspense, such as when the government agents pursue ET and his human friends. Additionally, the alien itself, with its elongated fingers and glowing heart, may be perceived as eerie or unsettling to some viewers.

The Counterargument

On the other hand, proponents of the idea that “ET” is not a horror film emphasize the overall tone and message of the movie. They highlight the film’s focus on friendship, love, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. While there may be moments of tension, they argue that the film’s primary intention is to evoke feelings of warmth and empathy rather than fear.

FAQ

Q: Is “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” suitable for children?

A: Yes, “ET” is generally considered a family-friendly film suitable for children of all ages. However, some scenes may be intense for very young or sensitive viewers.

Q: What genre does “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” belong to?

A: “ET” is primarily classified as a science fiction film, focusing on themes of extraterrestrial life and human connection.

In conclusion, while “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” may contain elements that could be interpreted as frightening, it is ultimately a heartwarming and uplifting film that transcends the horror genre. Its enduring popularity and universal appeal speak to its status as a beloved classic rather than a horror movie.