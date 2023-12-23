Is ET Available on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with its vast library of movies and TV shows. As fans of the classic film ET: The Extra-Terrestrial eagerly search for their favorite alien, many are wondering if this beloved Steven Spielberg masterpiece is available to stream on Peacock. In this article, we will explore the availability of ET on Peacock and answer some frequently asked questions.

Is ET available on Peacock?

Yes, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial is indeed available to stream on Peacock. This heartwarming tale of a young boy who befriends an alien stranded on Earth has captivated audiences since its release in 1982. Now, fans can relive the magic of ET anytime they want accessing it on Peacock’s platform.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. With both free and premium subscription options, Peacock has quickly become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts.

How can I watch ET on Peacock?

To watch ET on Peacock, you will need to have a subscription to the service. Peacock offers a free tier with limited content and ads, as well as a premium tier with an ad-free experience and access to additional content. Simply sign up for Peacock, search for ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, and start streaming this timeless classic.

Can I download ET on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock allows users to download select movies and TV shows, including ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, for offline viewing. This feature is available to subscribers of the premium tier. Simply find the download option within the Peacock app and enjoy ET even when you’re offline.

In conclusion, fans of ET: The Extra-Terrestrial can rejoice as the film is available to stream on Peacock. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering this iconic movie for the first time, Peacock provides a convenient platform to enjoy the magic of ET. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and let the heartwarming journey of Elliott and his extraterrestrial friend unfold before your eyes.