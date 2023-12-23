Is ET appropriate for a 7 year old?

Is ET Suitable for a 7-Year-Old?

As parents, we often find ourselves questioning the appropriateness of certain movies for our young children. One film that has sparked debate among parents is the beloved classic, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. Released in 1982, this Steven Spielberg masterpiece has captured the hearts of millions around the world. However, the question remains: is ET suitable for a 7-year-old?

What is ET: The Extra-Terrestrial?

ET: The Extra-Terrestrial is a science fiction film directed Steven Spielberg. The story revolves around a young boy named Elliott who befriends an alien stranded on Earth. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure to help ET return home.

Why the Debate?

The film’s emotional depth and occasional intense scenes have led to differing opinions among parents regarding its suitability for young children. Some argue that the movie’s themes of friendship, love, and bravery make it a valuable experience for children. Others express concerns about the film’s darker moments, which may be too intense for a 7-year-old.

FAQ:

1. Are there any scary scenes in ET?

Yes, there are a few intense scenes in the movie that may frighten young children. These include moments of suspense, alien encounters, and a government chase. However, the film’s overall message of friendship and love helps balance out these moments.

2. Is ET appropriate for sensitive children?

Sensitive children may find certain scenes in ET distressing. It is important for parents to consider their child’s individual temperament and ability to handle emotional content before allowing them to watch the film.

3. What age is recommended for watching ET?

While there is no definitive answer, many parents feel that children around 8 or 9 years old are better equipped to understand and appreciate the film’s themes. However, parental guidance and discussion about the movie’s content can make it suitable for some 7-year-olds.

In conclusion, the decision of whether ET is appropriate for a 7-year-old ultimately rests with the parents. It is important to consider your child’s sensitivity, maturity, and ability to handle intense moments. If you do decide to let your child watch ET, engaging in open conversations about the film’s themes can enhance their viewing experience and provide valuable life lessons.