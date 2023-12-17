Is ESPN Plus on Roku?

ESPN Plus, the popular streaming service from ESPN, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts looking to catch their favorite games and events. With its extensive coverage of live sports, original shows, and exclusive content, it has gained a massive following. But the burning question on many Roku users’ minds is, “Is ESPN Plus available on Roku?”

The answer is a resounding yes! Roku users can now access ESPN Plus and enjoy all the thrilling sports action it has to offer. ESPN Plus is compatible with most Roku devices, including Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. This means that whether you have the latest Roku Ultra or an older Roku Express, you can easily download the ESPN app and start streaming your favorite sports content.

To get ESPN Plus on your Roku device, simply follow these steps:

1. Turn on your Roku device and navigate to the home screen.

2. Scroll down and select the “Streaming Channels” option.

3. In the Roku Channel Store, search for “ESPN” using the search bar.

4. Select the ESPN app from the search results.

5. Click on “Add Channel” to install the app on your Roku device.

6. Once the installation is complete, launch the ESPN app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in or create an account.

FAQ:

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live sports, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content from ESPN.

Q: How much does ESPN Plus cost?

A: ESPN Plus is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Q: Can I watch live sports on ESPN Plus?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus provides live coverage of various sports events, including MLB, NHL, UFC, college sports, and more.

Q: Are there any additional fees to watch certain sports on ESPN Plus?

A: While most content on ESPN Plus is included in the subscription, some events may require an additional pay-per-view fee.

In conclusion, Roku users can rejoice as ESPN Plus is indeed available on their devices. With its wide range of sports content and easy accessibility, ESPN Plus on Roku is a winning combination for sports fans everywhere. So grab your Roku remote, download the ESPN app, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of sports like never before.