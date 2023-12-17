Is ESPN Plus on Disney Plus?

In a move that has excited sports fans and streaming enthusiasts alike, Disney has announced that ESPN Plus, its popular sports streaming service, is now available as part of the Disney Plus bundle. This means that subscribers to Disney Plus can now enjoy the best of both worlds, with access to a vast library of Disney content as well as live sports events and exclusive sports programming.

ESPN Plus, often referred to as ESPN+, is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including live games, original shows, documentaries, and more. It covers a variety of sports, from basketball and football to soccer and MMA, making it a must-have for sports enthusiasts.

With the addition of ESPN Plus to the Disney Plus bundle, subscribers can now access all the content available on both platforms for a single monthly price. This is great news for fans who want to catch up on their favorite Disney movies and shows while also staying up to date with the latest sports action.

FAQ:

Q: What is Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service owned The Walt Disney Company. It offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service owned ESPN. It provides access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more.

Q: How much does the Disney Plus bundle with ESPN Plus cost?

A: The Disney Plus bundle, which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu, is available for $13.99 per month.

Q: Can I access ESPN Plus content on Disney Plus without the bundle?

A: No, ESPN Plus content is only available as part of the Disney Plus bundle. It cannot be accessed separately on the Disney Plus platform.

Q: Can I watch live sports events on ESPN Plus?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus offers live streaming of various sports events, including games from major leagues such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, and more.

In conclusion, the addition of ESPN Plus to the Disney Plus bundle provides subscribers with a comprehensive streaming experience that combines the magic of Disney with the thrill of live sports. Whether you’re a Disney fan or a sports enthusiast, this exciting development is sure to enhance your streaming enjoyment. So grab your popcorn and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams and characters, all in one place.