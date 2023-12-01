Is ESPN Plus free with Hulu?

In a move to enhance its streaming offerings, Hulu has recently announced a partnership with ESPN Plus, the popular sports streaming service. This collaboration has sparked excitement among sports enthusiasts, who are eager to know if ESPN Plus will be available for free with their Hulu subscription. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a wide range of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content. It covers a diverse array of sports, including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, and more.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming platform that offers a vast library of on-demand TV shows, movies, and original content. It also provides live TV streaming options, allowing users to watch their favorite channels in real-time.

Is ESPN Plus free with Hulu?

No, ESPN Plus is not available for free with a standard Hulu subscription. While Hulu and ESPN Plus have partnered to offer a bundled package, it comes at an additional cost. The bundle, known as the Disney Bundle, includes Hulu (with ads), Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for a discounted price.

How much does the Disney Bundle cost?

The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu (with ads), Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, is priced at $13.99 per month. This represents a significant savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

Can I upgrade my existing Hulu subscription to include ESPN Plus?

Yes, if you already have a Hulu subscription, you can easily upgrade to the Disney Bundle. Simply visit the Hulu website or app, navigate to your account settings, and select the option to upgrade. You will then have access to all three services under the Disney Bundle.

Is the Disney Bundle available internationally?

Currently, the Disney Bundle is only available to customers in the United States. However, there are plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

In conclusion, while ESPN Plus is not free with a standard Hulu subscription, the newly introduced Disney Bundle offers an attractive package deal for sports fans. By subscribing to the Disney Bundle, users gain access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus at a discounted price. This collaboration between Hulu and ESPN Plus provides a comprehensive streaming experience for sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike.