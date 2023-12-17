Title: ESPN Plus: A Premium Addition to Disney Plus, but Not for Free

Introduction:

In a world where streaming services have become the norm, Disney Plus has emerged as a leading platform for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of beloved movies and TV shows, Disney Plus has captured the hearts of millions. However, many subscribers have been left wondering if ESPN Plus, a popular sports streaming service, is included in their Disney Plus subscription. Let’s delve into the details and clarify the situation.

Is ESPN Plus free with Disney Plus?

No, ESPN Plus is not free with a Disney Plus subscription. While Disney owns ESPN, the two services are separate entities with distinct content offerings. Disney Plus focuses on family-friendly entertainment, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. On the other hand, ESPN Plus provides access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive sports content.

FAQ:

Q: What is Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a sports streaming service that provides access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive sports content.

Q: Can I watch sports on Disney Plus?

A: No, Disney Plus does not offer live sports coverage. For sports content, you would need to subscribe to ESPN Plus separately.

Q: How much does ESPN Plus cost?

A: ESPN Plus is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Q: Can I bundle Disney Plus and ESPN Plus?

A: Yes, Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 per month.

Conclusion:

While Disney Plus has become a go-to streaming service for many, it’s important to note that ESPN Plus is not included in the Disney Plus subscription. However, for sports enthusiasts, ESPN Plus offers a comprehensive range of live sports events and exclusive content. By understanding the distinction between the two services, subscribers can make informed decisions about their streaming preferences and enjoy the best of both worlds.