Is ESPN Plus free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of content to cater to various interests. Two prominent players in this field are ESPN Plus and Amazon Prime. While both platforms offer a plethora of entertainment options, many sports enthusiasts wonder if ESPN Plus is included in their Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this question and shed some light on the matter.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service provided ESPN, a leading sports network. It offers a vast array of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content that cater to sports fans’ diverse interests. With ESPN Plus, subscribers can access live games from various sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon, the renowned e-commerce giant. It provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Is ESPN Plus free with Amazon Prime?

No, ESPN Plus is not included in an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original content through Prime Video, ESPN Plus is a separate subscription service that requires its own subscription fee.

FAQ:

1. Can I access ESPN Plus through Amazon Prime?

No, you cannot access ESPN Plus through Amazon Prime. ESPN Plus is a standalone service that requires a separate subscription.

2. How much does ESPN Plus cost?

The cost of an ESPN Plus subscription is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. However, please note that prices may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotions.

3. Can I watch live sports on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime offers a variety of sports-related content, including documentaries and sports-themed movies, it does not provide live sports coverage like ESPN Plus does.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus is not free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While both platforms offer a wide range of entertainment options, they are separate services that require individual subscriptions. If you’re a sports enthusiast looking for live sports coverage, ESPN Plus is the way to go, while Amazon Prime offers a diverse selection of movies, TV shows, and other benefits.