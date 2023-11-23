Is ESPN on YouTube TV free?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service offered Google, has become a go-to platform for cord-cutters seeking a wide range of live TV channels. Among the channels available on YouTube TV is ESPN, the leading sports network. However, it is important to note that ESPN is not available for free on YouTube TV.

ESPN, short for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, is a premium channel that requires a subscription to access its content. YouTube TV offers a variety of subscription plans, and ESPN is included in the base package. This means that in order to watch ESPN on YouTube TV, users must subscribe to the service and pay the monthly fee.

YouTube TV provides subscribers with access to a multitude of live TV channels, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU. These channels offer coverage of a wide range of sports events, including live games, analysis, and commentary. ESPN is particularly renowned for its coverage of major sporting events such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and college football.

FAQ:

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV offers a base package priced at $64.99 per month. This includes access to over 85 live TV channels, including ESPN.

2. Can I watch ESPN on YouTube TV without a subscription?

No, ESPN is not available for free on YouTube TV. A subscription to YouTube TV is required to access ESPN and other live TV channels.

3. Are there any additional fees to watch ESPN on YouTube TV?

No, once you have subscribed to YouTube TV, there are no additional fees to watch ESPN. The monthly subscription fee covers access to all available channels, including ESPN.

4. Can I watch ESPN on YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, YouTube TV allows subscribers to stream content on up to three devices simultaneously. This means you can watch ESPN on multiple devices within your household.

In conclusion, while ESPN is not available for free on YouTube TV, it is included in the base subscription package. By subscribing to YouTube TV, sports enthusiasts can enjoy access to ESPN and a wide range of other live TV channels, providing a comprehensive sports viewing experience.