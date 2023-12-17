Is ESPN+ included with Hulu?

In an exciting development for sports fans, Hulu and ESPN have joined forces to offer a bundled streaming package that includes both Hulu and ESPN+. This collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience, combining the best of on-demand television shows and movies with live sports coverage. However, it is important to note that while Hulu and ESPN have partnered up, ESPN+ is not automatically included with a standard Hulu subscription.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN, a leading sports network. It provides access to a wide range of live sports events, original programming, documentaries, and exclusive content. With ESPN+, sports enthusiasts can enjoy live coverage of various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more. Additionally, subscribers gain access to ESPN’s vast library of on-demand content, including replays of past games and highlights.

What does the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle offer?

The Hulu and ESPN+ bundle offers users the opportunity to enjoy both platforms at a discounted price. By subscribing to this bundle, viewers can access Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals, along with ESPN+’s live sports coverage and exclusive content. This partnership allows sports fans to enjoy the best of both worlds, combining their favorite entertainment shows with thrilling live sports action.

How can I get the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle?

To subscribe to the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, you can visit the Hulu website or app and select the bundle option during the sign-up process. The bundle is available for both new and existing Hulu subscribers. If you are an existing Hulu subscriber, you can easily upgrade your plan to include ESPN+.

In conclusion, while ESPN+ is not automatically included with a standard Hulu subscription, the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle offers an excellent opportunity for sports enthusiasts to access a wide range of live sports events and on-demand entertainment. By subscribing to this bundle, viewers can enjoy the best of both Hulu and ESPN+, creating a comprehensive streaming experience that caters to their diverse entertainment preferences.