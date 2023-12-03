Is ESPN free with Prime?

ESPN, the renowned sports network, has long been a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts around the world. With its extensive coverage of various sports events, it has become a staple in many households. However, the question arises: is ESPN free with Prime?

ESPN+ and Amazon Prime

To clarify, ESPN+ is a separate subscription service offered ESPN that provides access to a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. On the other hand, Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that includes benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

While ESPN+ requires a separate subscription, it is worth noting that some ESPN content is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels. This means that Prime members can access certain ESPN shows and documentaries as part of their Prime membership. However, live sports events and exclusive ESPN+ content are not included in this offering.

FAQ:

1. Is ESPN+ included with Amazon Prime?

No, ESPN+ is not included with Amazon Prime. It is a separate subscription service that requires its own subscription.

2. What ESPN content is available with Amazon Prime?

While live sports events and exclusive ESPN+ content are not included, some ESPN shows and documentaries can be accessed through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

3. How can I access ESPN+ content?

To access ESPN+ content, you will need to subscribe to ESPN+ separately. It is available for a monthly or annual fee, providing access to a wide range of sports content.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while ESPN is not free with Amazon Prime, some ESPN content can be accessed through Amazon Prime Video Channels. However, to enjoy the full range of ESPN’s offerings, including live sports events and exclusive content, a separate subscription to ESPN+ is required. So, if you’re a sports enthusiast looking for comprehensive coverage, consider subscribing to ESPN+ alongside your Amazon Prime membership.