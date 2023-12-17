Is ESPN free on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts who want to catch their favorite games and events without the need for a traditional cable subscription. One of the most sought-after channels for sports lovers is ESPN, which offers a wide range of live sports coverage, analysis, and commentary. However, the question remains: is ESPN free on YouTube TV?

The answer is no. While YouTube TV provides access to a variety of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC, ESPN is not included in its basic package. In order to access ESPN and its affiliated channels, such as ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU, YouTube TV subscribers need to subscribe to the Sports Plus add-on package, which comes at an additional cost.

FAQ:

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR storage. It allows users to watch their favorite shows, movies, and sports events on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

2. What is ESPN?

ESPN (Entertainment and Sports Programming Network) is a popular sports network that provides live sports coverage, news, analysis, and original programming. It covers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more.

3. How much does the Sports Plus add-on package cost?

The Sports Plus add-on package on YouTube TV costs an additional $10 per month. This package not only includes ESPN but also provides access to other sports channels like NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, and more.

While ESPN may not be available for free on YouTube TV, the platform still offers a comprehensive selection of sports channels and content. For sports enthusiasts who are willing to pay a little extra, the Sports Plus add-on package provides access to ESPN and a variety of other sports channels, ensuring that they never miss out on their favorite games and events.