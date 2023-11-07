Is ESPN free on Firestick?

In the world of streaming, Firestick has become a popular choice for many cord-cutters. With its wide range of apps and channels, it offers a convenient way to access your favorite content on your television. One of the most sought-after channels for sports enthusiasts is ESPN. But the burning question remains: is ESPN free on Firestick?

The answer is both yes and no. ESPN, the popular sports network, does have an app available on the Amazon Appstore for Firestick users. This means that you can download the ESPN app onto your Firestick and access a variety of sports content. However, accessing all the features and content on the ESPN app may require a subscription.

ESPN offers two subscription options: ESPN+ and ESPN cable subscription. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that provides access to a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. It costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. On the other hand, if you already have a cable subscription that includes ESPN, you can log in to the ESPN app using your cable provider credentials and access the content for free.

In conclusion, while the ESPN app is free to download on Firestick, accessing all the content may require a subscription. Whether you choose ESPN+ or use your cable subscription, Firestick provides a convenient way to enjoy your favorite sports content on your television.