Is Ellen Degeneres Still Married To Portia?

In recent years, rumors and speculation have swirled around the status of Ellen Degeneres’ marriage to Portia de Rossi. The beloved talk show host and her actress wife have been a power couple in Hollywood since tying the knot in 2008. However, the question on many people’s minds remains: are they still together?

Recent Reports and Rumors

Over the past few years, various tabloids and gossip magazines have published articles suggesting trouble in paradise for Ellen and Portia. These reports have ranged from claims of infidelity to irreconcilable differences. However, it is important to approach such rumors with caution, as they often lack credible sources and rely on speculation.

The Truth Behind the Rumors

Despite the persistent rumors, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are indeed still married. The couple has remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, choosing to keep their relationship out of the public eye. While they occasionally share glimpses of their love on social media, they prefer to focus on their respective careers and philanthropic endeavors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi get married?

A: Ellen and Portia tied the knot on August 16, 2008, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

Q: Are Ellen and Portia planning to have children?

A: The couple has been open about their decision not to have children. They have expressed contentment with their lives as they are and have chosen to focus on their careers and their roles as advocates for various causes.

Q: Have Ellen and Portia addressed the rumors about their marriage?

A: No, Ellen and Portia have chosen not to address the rumors directly. They prefer to maintain their privacy and let their actions speak for themselves.

In conclusion, despite the persistent rumors and speculation, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are still happily married. While the couple prefers to keep their personal lives private, they continue to support each other and work together to make a positive impact on the world.