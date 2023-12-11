Is El Chapo’s Son in the US?

In recent days, rumors have been swirling about the whereabouts of Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Speculation has arisen that Ovidio may have sought refuge in the United States, evading the clutches of Mexican authorities. However, as of now, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims.

What is the background?

Ovidio Guzmán López is the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations. El Chapo, once considered the world’s most wanted drug lord, was extradited to the United States in 2017 and is currently serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison.

What sparked the rumors?

The rumors surrounding Ovidio’s presence in the United States began after a recent incident in Culiacán, Mexico. On October 17, 2019, Mexican security forces attempted to arrest Ovidio Guzmán López, but were met with fierce resistance from heavily armed cartel members. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, resulting in a wave of violence throughout the city. Eventually, Mexican authorities released Ovidio in order to prevent further bloodshed.

Is there any evidence of Ovidio being in the US?

As of now, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Ovidio Guzmán López has sought refuge in the United States. While it is not uncommon for high-profile individuals to seek asylum or hide in other countries, no official statements or credible reports have confirmed Ovidio’s presence in the US.

What are the implications?

If Ovidio Guzmán López were indeed in the United States, it would have significant implications for both Mexican and American authorities. The Sinaloa Cartel has long been a major player in the international drug trade, and any potential involvement of its members in the US could have serious consequences for law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border.

In conclusion, while rumors persist about Ovidio Guzmán López seeking refuge in the United States, there is currently no solid evidence to support these claims. The situation remains fluid, and further developments may shed light on the truth behind these speculations. Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border continue to monitor the situation closely, as the search for Ovidio Guzmán López continues.