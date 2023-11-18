Is Ed Sheeran Still Married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculation often run rampant. One such rumor that has been circulating recently is whether or not the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is still married. Fans and tabloids alike have been buzzing with curiosity, eager to uncover the truth behind this alleged marital status change.

To set the record straight, Ed Sheeran is indeed still married. The talented musician tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, in a private ceremony back in 2018. The couple managed to keep their nuptials under wraps, opting for an intimate celebration with close friends and family.

Since their wedding, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have maintained a relatively low-key and private life together. They have been spotted together on occasion, but they prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye. This may be one of the reasons why rumors about their marital status have started to circulate.

Despite the rumors, there is no evidence to suggest that Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have separated or divorced. It is important to remember that celebrities, like anyone else, deserve their privacy and should not be subjected to baseless speculation about their personal lives.

FAQ:

Q: When did Ed Sheeran get married?

A: Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in 2018.

Q: Are Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn still together?

A: Yes, there is no evidence to suggest that they have separated or divorced.

Q: Why are there rumors about their marital status?

A: The couple prefers to keep their relationship private, which may lead to speculation and rumors.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran is still happily married to Cherry Seaborn. It is important to respect their privacy and not jump to conclusions based on unfounded rumors. Let us focus on celebrating the artist’s incredible talent and music, rather than speculating about his personal life.