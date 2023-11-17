Is Ed Sheeran Married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that has been on the minds of many fans is whether or not the beloved singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is married. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice, Sheeran has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. But has he also found love and tied the knot? Let’s delve into the details.

As of the latest reports, Ed Sheeran is indeed a married man. In July 2019, the news broke that Sheeran had secretly married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn. The couple had been dating since 2015 and managed to keep their relationship relatively private. The wedding ceremony was said to have taken place in a small and intimate setting, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Since their nuptials, Sheeran and Seaborn have continued to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. They have rarely made public appearances together and have chosen to keep their relationship away from the prying eyes of the media. This decision has allowed the couple to maintain a sense of privacy and normalcy in their lives.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ed Sheeran?

A: Ed Sheeran is a British singer-songwriter known for his chart-topping hits such as “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Photograph.” He rose to fame in 2011 with his debut album “+ (Plus)” and has since become one of the most successful musicians in the world.

Q: Who is Cherry Seaborn?

A: Cherry Seaborn is a childhood friend of Ed Sheeran and his long-time partner. She is a talented hockey player and has a degree in molecular biology. Seaborn has largely stayed out of the public eye and has pursued a career in finance.

Q: When did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn get married?

A: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in July 2019. The wedding ceremony was kept private and attended close friends and family.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran is indeed a married man. He tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, in a private ceremony in 2019. The couple has chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye, allowing them to enjoy their married life away from the constant scrutiny of the media.