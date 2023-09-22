Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: The Crossover Event of the Century?

The dating rumors between Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift have taken social media storm. While it’s not surprising that people are interested in Swift’s relationship status, NFL fans have also jumped on the bandwagon, leading to some interesting conspiracy theories.

On a podcast episode of the Kelces’ New Heights Podcast, Travis Kelce expressed disappointment that Swift doesn’t talk before or after her shows to save her voice. He jokingly mentioned that he didn’t get a chance to deliver her a handmade bracelet with his number on it. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, further stirred up the drama jokingly endorsing the dating rumor during an interview.

However, Travis Kelce later clarified on The Pat McAfee Show that the dating rumors have been blown out of proportion. He stated that it’s amusing to see how much attention the rumors have received. Ultimately, he suggested that the decision is up to Swift.

Despite the lack of confirmation about their relationship, TikTok users have had a field day with the rumors. One theory suggests that Swift, a certified Eagles fan, is using her influence to help the team win the Super Bowl. Fans on both sides of the field have come up with creative theories and shared them on TikTok, providing entertainment for all.

In conclusion, the dating rumors between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have captured the attention of social media users and NFL fans alike. While the truth of their relationship remains unclear, the speculation continues to fuel excitement and entertainment on various platforms.

