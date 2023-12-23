Is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Peacock?

Fans of the beloved 1982 science fiction film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, have been eagerly searching for ways to stream this timeless classic. With the recent launch of the streaming service Peacock, many are wondering if this heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and an alien is available for viewing. Let's dive into the details and find out if E.T. has made its way onto Peacock's platform.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. Launched in July 2020, it has quickly gained popularity among viewers seeking a diverse selection of entertainment options.

Is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial available on Peacock?

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is not available for streaming on Peacock. While Peacock boasts an extensive library of films and TV shows, this iconic Steven Spielberg masterpiece is not currently part of their collection.

Where can I watch E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial?

Fear not, E.T. enthusiasts! Although it may not be on Peacock, there are still several options available to enjoy this timeless film. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial can be rented or purchased digitally from various platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Additionally, it may be available for streaming on other subscription-based services like Netflix or Hulu, depending on licensing agreements.

Will E.T. ever be available on Peacock?

While there is no official announcement regarding E.T.’s future availability on Peacock, it’s worth noting that streaming platforms regularly update their content libraries. As licensing agreements change and new deals are made, there is always a possibility that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial could find its way onto Peacock in the future. Fans should keep an eye out for any updates or announcements from Peacock regarding this beloved film.

In conclusion, although E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is not currently available on Peacock, fans can still enjoy this timeless classic through various other streaming platforms. As the landscape of streaming services continues to evolve, it’s always worth exploring different options to find the films and shows you love.