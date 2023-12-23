Is E.T. OK for 10 year olds?

Is E.T. Suitable for 10-Year-Olds?

In the world of cinema, few films have captured the hearts of audiences quite like Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. This heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy named Elliott and a lovable alien has become a beloved staple of family movie nights. However, with its emotional themes and intense moments, many parents may wonder if E.T. is appropriate for their 10-year-old children. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

FAQ:

Q: What is the rating of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial?

A: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is rated PG (Parental Guidance suggested) the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). This means that some material may not be suitable for children, and parental guidance is advised.

Q: What are the potential concerns for 10-year-olds?

A: While E.T. is generally considered a family-friendly film, there are a few scenes that may be intense or emotionally challenging for younger viewers. These include moments of peril, separation anxiety, and a few instances of mild language.

Q: Is E.T. appropriate for sensitive children?

A: Sensitivity varies from child to child. E.T. deals with themes of loneliness, fear, and loss, which may affect sensitive children more deeply. It is recommended that parents watch the film beforehand to gauge its suitability for their child’s individual sensitivities.

Q: Are there any positive messages in E.T.?

A: Absolutely! E.T. teaches valuable lessons about friendship, empathy, and the importance of accepting others who may be different from ourselves. The film’s overall message is one of love and connection, which can be uplifting for children.

In conclusion, while E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is generally considered appropriate for 10-year-olds, it is essential for parents to consider their child’s individual sensitivities and emotional maturity. Watching the film together as a family can provide an opportunity for discussion and support. Ultimately, E.T. offers a heartwarming and timeless story that has touched the lives of millions, making it a potential classic to share with your child.