Is E.T. Free on Roku?

Roku, the popular streaming platform, has been a go-to choice for many entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies and TV shows, it offers a wide range of options for viewers to enjoy. One movie that has captured the hearts of millions is the beloved classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. But is this iconic film available for free on Roku? Let’s find out.

What is Roku?

Roku is a streaming device that allows users to access various streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their television. It provides a convenient way to watch movies, TV shows, and other content without the need for cable or satellite TV.

Is E.T. available for free on Roku?

Unfortunately, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is not available for free on Roku. While Roku offers a vast selection of free channels and content, E.T. is not included in their free offerings. However, it may be available for rent or purchase on certain channels or platforms accessible through Roku.

Where can I watch E.T.?

If you’re eager to watch E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, there are several options available. You can rent or purchase the movie from popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or iTunes. Additionally, you may find it included in the subscription libraries of streaming platforms such as Netflix or Hulu, although availability may vary depending on your region.

Conclusion

While Roku offers a plethora of free content, unfortunately, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is not among the movies available for free streaming on the platform. However, with the numerous rental and purchase options available, you can still enjoy this timeless classic at your convenience.

