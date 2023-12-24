Is E.T. Available on Peacock?

In a recent announcement, Peacock, the popular streaming service, has added the beloved 1982 science fiction film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, to its extensive library of movies. This news has sparked excitement among fans of the iconic film, who can now relive the heartwarming story of a young boy and his extraordinary friendship with an alien.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, directed Steven Spielberg, has captivated audiences for decades with its timeless tale of friendship, adventure, and the power of love. The film follows the journey of Elliott, a young boy who discovers a stranded alien in his backyard and forms an unbreakable bond with him. Together, they embark on a mission to help E.T. return home while evading government agents who are determined to capture the extraterrestrial visitor.

With its release on Peacock, fans can now stream E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at their convenience, immersing themselves in the magical world created Spielberg. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the film, Peacock offers a convenient platform to experience this classic masterpiece.

FAQ:

1. What is Peacock?

Peacock is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is owned NBCUniversal and provides both free and premium subscription options.

2. How can I watch E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Peacock?

To watch E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Peacock, you need to have a subscription to the service. Simply search for the movie in the Peacock library and start streaming it on your preferred device.

3. Is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial available for free on Peacock?

While Peacock offers a free subscription option, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial may only be available to premium subscribers. Check the Peacock website or app for more information on accessing the film.

4. Can I download E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for offline viewing on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock allows users to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing. However, availability for offline download may vary depending on the content and your subscription plan.

In conclusion, the addition of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to the Peacock streaming service has brought joy to fans of this beloved film. Now easily accessible on Peacock, viewers can immerse themselves in the heartwarming story of friendship and adventure that has touched the hearts of millions around the world. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and let E.T. take you on a magical journey once again.