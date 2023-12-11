Is Ducky still on NCIS?

Breaking News: Fans of the hit TV show NCIS have been buzzing with speculation about the fate of beloved character Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. After 16 seasons of captivating audiences with his wit, wisdom, and eccentricities, many are wondering if Ducky is still a part of the NCIS team. Let’s dive into the details and find out the truth.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ducky?

A: Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, portrayed David McCallum, is the chief medical examiner for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). He is known for his vast knowledge, dry humor, and unique storytelling abilities.

Q: Has Ducky left NCIS?

A: Yes, Ducky has left the NCIS team. In season 16, Ducky decided to step down from his position as the chief medical examiner and retire. However, this doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of him.

Q: Will Ducky make any appearances in future episodes?

A: While Ducky may no longer be a regular cast member, fans can still look forward to occasional appearances. The show’s producers have confirmed that Ducky will continue to make guest appearances, allowing viewers to catch up with their favorite character from time to time.

Q: Why did Ducky leave NCIS?

A: Ducky’s departure from NCIS was driven his desire to explore new horizons and pursue other interests. After years of dedicated service, he felt it was time to embark on a new chapter in his life.

Q: Will there be a replacement for Ducky?

A: Yes, the NCIS team has welcomed a new chief medical examiner, Dr. Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane, portrayed Maria Bello. Dr. Sloane brings her own unique perspective and expertise to the team, ensuring that the medical examiner’s office remains an integral part of the show.

In conclusion, while Ducky may no longer be a regular presence on NCIS, fans can still anticipate his occasional return to the screen. As the show continues to evolve, new characters like Dr. Sloane will undoubtedly bring fresh dynamics to the team. So, stay tuned and keep watching NCIS to catch up with the latest developments in the lives of your favorite characters.